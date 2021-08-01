JD(U) appoints MP Lalan Singh as party chief

Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, who is considered a trusted friend of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, was on Saturday chosen as the new national president of the Janata Dal (United) after the incumbent RCP Singh, who recently became a Union minister, stepped down.

A decision to this effect was taken at the party’s national executive committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to party insiders, Lalan Singh has played an important role in building the party and is also credited for bringing the sole Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) fold.

Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. “Don’t link this to caste. He’s a senior MP. I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar for appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party,” said JD(U) state vice-president Sanjay Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON