Home / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) appoints MP Lalan Singh as party chief
Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

JD(U) appoints MP Lalan Singh as party chief

  • According to party insiders, Lalan Singh has played an important role in building the party and is also credited for bringing the sole Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) fold.
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:09 AM IST

Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, who is considered a trusted friend of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, was on Saturday chosen as the new national president of the Janata Dal (United) after the incumbent RCP Singh, who recently became a Union minister, stepped down.

A decision to this effect was taken at the party’s national executive committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to party insiders, Lalan Singh has played an important role in building the party and is also credited for bringing the sole Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) fold.

Lalan Singh’s elevation is seen as an effort to send a message across forward caste voters, particularly dominant Bhumihars. “Don’t link this to caste. He’s a senior MP. I express my gratitude towards Nitish Kumar for appointing Lalan Singh as the new national president of the party. This will benefit the party,” said JD(U) state vice-president Sanjay Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janta dal united
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.