JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal seen in underwear on train. Clarifies his sartorial choice

Gopal Mandal, a legislator of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal(United) or JD(U), was seen inside a train in his undergarments and his choice of clothing led to a ruckus after co-passengers objected to the leader's behaviour. After photographs of Mandal roaming around in undergarments inside the AC first-class compartment of Tejas Rajdhani Express went viral on social media, he has clarified. Reports said that Mandal threatened to shoot the passenger after an argument during the journey from Patna to New Delhi over the issue on Thursday.

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," Mandal told news agency ANI on Friday.

The MLA, who represents Gopalpur in the assembly, said that a person sitting in the adjoining compartment stopped him by holding his hand and questioned him for roaming "naked". "That person asked me why I roaming naked. He held my hand. He disturbed me. Then I rushed to the toilet," he said. The JD(U) MLA said, "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA."

He also claimed that there was no woman present in the compartment at the time he walked past to go to the washroom. "When the police came and questioned us about the argument, I showed them my clothes… That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologised to him," he said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON