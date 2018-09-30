Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport

Jet airway flight 9W 955, a Boeing 737, going from Hyderabad to Indore made an emergency landing at the Indore airport after one of its two engines failed on Sunday afternoon. All the crew and passengers were safe.

Indore airport director, A Sanyal said the pilot of the Jet aircraft called up the ATC and informed that one of the plane’s engine has failed and as per protocol we made all the necessary arrangements.

“The aircraft landed successfully at 12.06 pm at the Indore airport. All the 104 passengers and crew are safe,” the airport director said.

The Jet Airways, in a statement, confirmed the emergency landing of the aircraft and said its engineering team was inspecting the plane.

“Jet Airways’ flight 9W 955, Hyderabad to Indore, on September 30, made an emergency landing at Indore. The B737 aircraft landed safely and all were successfully deplaned,” it said.

According to aviation experts aircrafts like the Boeing 737 can land safely on a single engine also.

According to Air Traffic Control sources in Indore the aircraft was cruising at 36,000 feet at around 850 km per hour when the engine trouble started. As per protocol the troubled engine was switched off and it was landed at the nearest airport, which was Indore.

Of late, Jet Airways has been in the news for the wrong season. This incident comes a week after a Jet Airways flight between Mumbai-Jaipur made an emergency landing in Mumbai after a drop in cabin pressure that resulted in several passengers suffering from nosebleed and pain.

Again a fault in the air conditioning system on a Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight last week forced passengers to fly in discomfort.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 14:12 IST