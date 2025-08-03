Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren critical, on life support in Delhi hospital

Jharkhand’s education minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Ramdas Soren is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi and is on life support, news agency PTI reported on Sunday, citing a source. Jharkhand’s health and family welfare minister Irfan Ansari said that Ramdas Soren sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom.(X/@IrfanAnsariMLA)

Soren was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi from Jamshedpur on Saturday, after he had a fall in the washroom of his residence.

Since Saturday, Soren has been critical and is on life support, the source said. His condition is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists.

"He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," the hospital said in a statement, which was shared by the JMM.

Ramdas Soren suffered brain injury

Jharkhand’s health and family welfare minister Irfan Ansari said that Ramdas Soren sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom.

“The news of Jharkhand's Education Minister, our elder brother Shri Ramdas Soren Ji, being unwell is deeply concerning. He has sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom. He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. I am continuously monitoring his condition. I appeal to all of you for your prayers. I pray to God that he recovers quickly,” he said in a post on X.

Jharkhand CM meets Ramdas Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren met Ramdas Soren at the hospital in Delhi on Saturday and inquired about his health.

He also wished for his colleague’s recovery.

A video of their meet, shared on X by JMM, shows Ramdas lying on a hospital bed with ventilator support and Hemant Soren standing by his side.

“Ramdas Da has been a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement. Through struggle, he has always overcome every challenge, and this time too, he will emerge victorious. May Marang Buru grant strength and courage to this beloved son. Today, I inquired about the condition of respected Ramdas Da, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, from the attending doctors,” Hemant Soren said in a post on X on Saturday.