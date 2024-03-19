Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan given additional charge of Telangana

Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday was given the additional responsibility as the in-charge governor of Telangana, in place of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who resigned from her constitutional post on Monday. Radhakrishnan is likely to assume charge as governor of Telangana on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. (CP Radhakrishnan | Official X account)

A communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the resignation of Tamilisai was accepted with immediate effect and in her place, Radhakrishnan was given the additional charge of Telangana.

He will also carry the additional responsibilities of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a post which Tamilisai was holding till she resigned on Monday.

An official from Telangana Raj Bhavan said Radhakrishnan is likely to assume charge as governor of Telangana on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Radhakrishnan is the third person from Tamil Nadu to occupy the post of governor in Telangana for a consecutive term, the first one being ESL Narasimhan, who was followed by Tamilisai Sounderarajan.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Coimbatore as a BJP candidate, assumed the governorship of Jharkhand in 2023.

“I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry. I thank from the bottom of my heart our beloved and most respected honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, our beloved most respected Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and our beloved most respected Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland. Jai Hind,” Radhakrishnan posted on X (formerly Twitter).