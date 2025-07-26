Search
Jharkhand: Six-year-old girl killed as house collapses after heavy rain

PTI |
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 04:05 pm IST

Puja Sardar and her five children were asleep when the kuccha house, located in Mukundosai in Hesra panchayat of Potka block, collapsed.

A six-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured after their house collapsed amid incessant rains in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Flooded premises of a residential school after heavy rain, in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.(PTI Photo)
Puja Sardar and her five children were asleep when the kuccha house, located in Mukundosai in Hesra panchayat of Potka block, collapsed, they said.

Puja's daughter was buried alive while she suffered serious injuries, said Dhananjay Kumar Paswan, the officer-in-charge of the Kotwali police station.

Puja is at present undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, he said.

An alert was issued in the district in view of the rising water levels of Kharkhai and Subarnrekha rivers. Both rivers were flowing above the danger mark, a statement said.

Waterlogging was reported from different parts of the district.

