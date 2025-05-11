Jhunjhunu bids tearful adieu to jawan killed in Pak airstrike in Udhampur

Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Sunday bid a tearful adieu to the 36-year-old jawan, Surendra Kumar, who was killed during an airstrike launched by Pakistan at the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Udhampur airbase in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday. Surendra Kumar was cremated with full military honour in Jhunjhunu on Sunday.

Kumar was working as an assistant medical sergeant for IAF and was posted at the 39th wing of the IAF at Udhampur airbase.

Jhunjhunu district collector Ramavatar Meena said, “Surendra Kumar Moga was a native of Jhunjhunu’s Mandawa. He was killed during a Pakistani attack on Saturday wee hours at the airbase. His body was brought to his village on Sunday early morning. He was cremated with full military honour.”

Deputy chief minister Prem Chand Bairwa, social justice minister Avinash Gehlot, sports and youth minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Rathore, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and several others reached Kumar’s house in Jhunjhunu to attend the funeral.

Extending his condolences to the family, Bairwa said, “Today, during the funeral rites at his (Surendra) residence, I paid heartfelt tribute by offering flowers to his mortal remains and presented a cheque to the family members on behalf of the State Government. The entire state is proud of his dedication and valor. In this hour of grief, our government is with the family of the martyr.”

Jully said, “I paid my humble tributes to martyr Shri Surendra Singh Moga, a resident of Mandawa (Mehradasi), who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the motherland in Jammu & Kashmir, by offering a wreath, and met his family members and expressed my condolences. The entire nation is proud of brave sons like Shaheed Surendra Singh Moga ji who sacrificed their lives in the service of the country. This country will always be indebted to you.”

Surendra Kumar had been working with the armed forces for over 14 years. Earlier he was posted in Lucknow and was transferred to Udhampur only two months ago. Last time when he visited Jhunjhunu in April, he organised a function for his new home. On April 20, he returned to the airbase.

He was survived by his wife Seema (34) and two children- Vartika (11) and Daksh (7).

Speaking to the reporters, Vartika said that she wants to be an army officer like her father to take revenge of her death. “Pakistan should be finished. My father died because of them. They can’t be forgiven. I will become a military officer like my father and will kill each of them.”