'Ji Nahin': Kiren Rijiju on whether ex-SC judges part of 'anti-India gang'

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju was asked in the Rajya Sabha whether a few former judges of the Supreme Court are part of an-anti India gang, as per the minister. The minister did not provide a direct response to it in the written reply but verbally he said, 'ji nahin'. The question answer was part of the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Budget session. Kiren Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha that complaints are received in the Department of Justice against judges from time to time. (Hindustan Times)

"From time to time, complaints are received in the Department of Justice (in the law ministry) against sitting as well as retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts. Department of Justice is concerned only with the appointment and service conditions of the sitting judges of the Supreme Court and high courts," Kiren Rijiju said.

The ministry recently spoke at the India Today conclave where he said a few retired judges are part of an anti-India gang who are making the Indian judiciary play the role of an opposition party. "Recently, there was a seminar on the accountability of judges. But somehow the entire seminar focussed on how the executive is affecting the judiciary. There are a few judges who are activists and are part of an anti-India gang which is trying to turn the judiciary against the government like the opposition parties," Rijiju said asking how these people can openly say that the Indian judiciary should take the government head-on.

The comment drew criticism from the Congress while lawyers too disapproved of the remark. In an open letter, over 300 lawyers of the Supreme Court and high courts urged the law minister to withdraw the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

