‘Jihadis across border supporting SP-Congress alliance,’ says PM Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that "jihadis" across the border are supporting the coalition of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, whom he accused of appealing for "vote jihad" in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Mirzapur on Sunday.(ANI)

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“There are some forces that are pained by India’s progress. These people are having different dreams about June 4,” Modi said.

“In Pakistan, prayers are being offered for the INDI alliance of SP and Congress. Jihadis from across the border are supporting them. Here, the SP and Congress people are appealing for vote jihad,” he added. “Their issue is not the development of the country; they want to take India back by several decades.”

Further hitting out at the Opposition, Modi claimed the "INDI jamaat" has been abusing him for his opposition to the reservation based on religion and promising to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“The INDI jamaat is saying that if we come to power, we will reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and we will repeal the CAA, the law that grants Indian citizenship to refugees,” Modi said.

“This is exactly what anti-India forces also want, so why do the INDI group want the same?”

He also accused the Congress of "creating roadblocks for countries that wanted to purchase BrahMos missiles".

“The day is not far when BrahMos missiles will also be made in UP, and BrahMos missiles are such that their fear is widespread,” the prime minister said. “There is demand for BrahMos missiles in many countries around the world, but Congress has created obstacles even in front of them.”



“INDI alliance does not want India to become self-reliant in the defense sector or to develop the capability to export weapons. INDI alliance members want foreign weapon deals to continue so that their brokerage can keep coming in," he added.