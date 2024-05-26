‘Jihadis across border supporting SP-Congress alliance,’ says PM Modi in UP
Narendra Modi also claimed the ‘INDI jamaat’ has been abusing him for his opposition to the reservation based on religion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that "jihadis" across the border are supporting the coalition of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, whom he accused of appealing for "vote jihad" in the country.
The prime minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.
“There are some forces that are pained by India’s progress. These people are having different dreams about June 4,” Modi said.
“In Pakistan, prayers are being offered for the INDI alliance of SP and Congress. Jihadis from across the border are supporting them. Here, the SP and Congress people are appealing for vote jihad,” he added. “Their issue is not the development of the country; they want to take India back by several decades.”
Further hitting out at the Opposition, Modi claimed the "INDI jamaat" has been abusing him for his opposition to the reservation based on religion and promising to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act.
“The INDI jamaat is saying that if we come to power, we will reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and we will repeal the CAA, the law that grants Indian citizenship to refugees,” Modi said.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi enjoys vacations abroad, PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans: Amit Shah
“This is exactly what anti-India forces also want, so why do the INDI group want the same?”
He also accused the Congress of "creating roadblocks for countries that wanted to purchase BrahMos missiles".
“The day is not far when BrahMos missiles will also be made in UP, and BrahMos missiles are such that their fear is widespread,” the prime minister said. “There is demand for BrahMos missiles in many countries around the world, but Congress has created obstacles even in front of them.”
Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal schools Pakistan leader: ‘Handle your country before...’
“INDI alliance does not want India to become self-reliant in the defense sector or to develop the capability to export weapons. INDI alliance members want foreign weapon deals to continue so that their brokerage can keep coming in," he added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail