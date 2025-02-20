J&K: Death of 28-year-old due to pregnancy complications sparks protest in Rajouri

A 28-year-old woman died of pregnancy complications during treatment at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Thursday, sparking protest by her agitated relatives against alleged medical negligence, officials said. A 28-year-old woman died of pregnancy complications sparking protest by her agitated relatives against alleged medical negligence. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The protesters, however, dispersed after Rajouri Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa visited the scene and assured a time-bound magisterial probe to ascertain the cause of her death.

Karin Devi, the wife of Yash Pal of Mandir Gala village of Rajouri, was admitted in Government Medical College hospital after developing some complications in her seven-month of pregnancy, leading to the loss of the fetus, the officials said.

The woman breathed her last during treatment around 4 am and subsequently her relatives gathered at the hospital and started a protest claiming medical negligence on the part of the hospital staff, they said.

Senior police and civil officers rushed to the scene with Thapa announcing a time-bound magisterial probe into the death.

The ADDC also assured stern action if the probe pointed to medical negligence on the part of doctors and paramedical staff, the officials said.