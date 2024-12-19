5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. Security personnel in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir.(Image for representation/PTI)

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the officials said.

The gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

“On 19 December 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist allegedly involved in a deadly attack at a tunnel construction site in central Kashmir’s Gagangeer in October was killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forest area of Srinagar.

Seven unarmed people, labourers and staffers of a contractor working on a tunnel for the strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway, were killed when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at Gagangeer in Gund area soon after the workers returned to the campsite in the evening.

The attack was the deadliest on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir since the June 9 incident in Reasi when nine pilgrims were killed after the bus they were in plunged into a valley when it came under gunfire from terrorists.

On November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district.

On November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint Operation was launched by the Army and JK Police in the general area of Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla.