‘J&K inalienable part of India’: Govt slams Pakistan

India on Thursday rejected the Pakistani leadership’s support for the “Right to Self-Determination Day” for Kashmiris, saying Jammu and Kashmir is an “inalienable and integral part” of the country.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister were among the leaders who issued messages supporting the Right to Self-Determination Day.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a media briefing: “Our position has been clarified multiple times. As regards the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India we have reiterated God knows how many times.”

Referring to specific issues such as the scrapping of Article 370 that were raised by the Pakistani leaders and on social media, Bagchi added, “These are entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution and it’s a sovereign matter. So, we do not see what is the locus on this.”He was responding to questions on the statements made by the Pakistani leadership on Thursday.“If there is a campaign on social media that trends for a day, it will not make a difference to the reality and our position on this issue,” Bagchi said.

In a message posted on Twitter, Sharif said: “Peace & development in South Asia are linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute. On Right to Self-determination Day today, I call upon global community to play its part in giving Kashmiris of IIOJK their legal right to decide their destiny. India must reverse its actions of Aug 5.”

India reiterates its call for peace

India reiterated its call for peace in border areas for the development of ties with China in the face of comments by the new Chinese foreign minister about both sides being willing to ease the situation along Line of Actual Control.

Asked about Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang’s comments in an article he authored last month, Bagchi said: “You are aware of India’s long-standing position – that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development our relationship.” In the article titled “How China sees the world” that Qin said: “As to the border issues between China and India, the status quo is that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders.