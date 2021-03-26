J&K logs 172 fresh virus cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 172 fresh virus cases, taking the total cases to 1,29,203, while the death toll stood at 1,983 with no fresh fatalities.

Officials said as many as 131 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division while 41 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

Covid cases are rising constantly this month. Since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir has reported over 100 fresh cases daily with a major portion of them in Kashmir valley. On Wednesday the UT recorded 195 cases, highest after January 1(256 cases) and 2(244 cases).

Ninety-two more patients have recovered and were discharged from different hospitals, including 78 from Kashmir division and 14 from Jammu division.

Officials said 1, 25,627 had have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 97.23%. The active cases have reached 1,593 while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 58.58 lakh.

Kashmir division has 1,209 active cases, including 747 in Srinagar district alone, while there are 384 active cases in Jammu division. A total 1,251 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar, where 65 more people tested positive including 25 travellers, while 30 more cases were reported in Baramulla and 16 in Budgam.

In Jammu division, 34 cases were recorded in Jammu district.