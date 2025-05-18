Menu Explore
J&K Police conducts raids at multiple locations in Poonch to crackdown on terror networks

PTI |
May 18, 2025 03:52 PM IST



The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations with the intention of dismantling terror networks in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations targeting houses of overground workers and relatives of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.(AFP/Representative)
Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations targeting houses of overground workers and relatives of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.(AFP/Representative)

The raids were conducted at nearly one-and-a-half dozen places, mostly targeting houses of overground workers and relatives of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

The officials said several electronic devices were seized during the raids that were still underway at some places.

However, no one was arrested during the operation carried out by teams led by senior officers, they added.

