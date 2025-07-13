JMM's X account hacked, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren blames ‘anti-social elements’

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday revealed that his party's official X handle, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been hacked by what he described as “anti-social elements.” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is currently in Delhi attending to his father, who is undergoing medical treatment.(ANI)

"JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements," Soren said in a post on the social media platform.

The chief minister also called for urgent intervention, directing the Jharkhand Police to take swift action. “Take cognisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," he further added.

While the police have yet to investigate the matter, JMM's X account seems to have been attacked by crypto hackers. They posted there what appears to be a crypto payment address, along with an image of a chipmunk, a rodent.

Hemant Soren is currently in Delhi attending to his father and JMM founder, Shibu Soren, who is undergoing medical treatment.

JMM and Bihar assembly election

On the political front, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is likely to contest the Bihar Assembly election as part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The JMM, which is a major partner in the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, has an alliance with the Congress and RJD in the state.

The Jharkhand part is preparing to contest 12–15 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, a party official told PTI news agency. However, a final decision on this will be taken after discussions with the INDIA bloc partners, he said.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Thursday said that the party is making efforts to ensure that the JMM, as an alliance partner, gets seats to contest in the Bihar assembly elections.

“The Congress party is striving to secure seats for the JMM for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. This is our responsibility as part of the alliance, and we have already taken steps in this regard,” Raju told reporters in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are expected to take place in October or November.