JN.1 outbreak: 1 in 24 infected in England; all cases in Goa dormant | 10 facts

Amid growing concerns over the JN.1 variant of coronavirus, former WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has reassured the public that there is no need for immediate panic. In an interview with ANI, Swaminathan pointed to the fact that the UN health agency has classified the strain as a variant of interest and not a variant of concern. People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country in Bengaluru on Wednesday (PTI)

“We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more death,” she said.

"I think what we need to do is try to take the normal preventive measures that we are all now familiar with. We were familiar with Omicron, so it's the same family. So not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that's why I think WHO has said let's keep a watch on it. It's a variant of interest. It's not a variant of concern," Swaminathan added.

10 things you need to know about the JN.1 outbreak: