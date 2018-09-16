JNUSU poll LIVE updates: Left unity leads, BAPSA ahead of NSUI
The Left Unity is leading in the counting for President and Vice-president post in the central panel of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) polls after counting began after days of violence on Saturday.
11:14am IST
Left still in the lead in latest poll trends
10:02am IST
BAPSA bags more votes than NSUI
9:46am IST
Left unity leads in all four seats
9:31am IST
Left leads in president, joint secretary posts
The Left Unity is leading in the counting for President and Vice-president post in the central panel of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) polls after counting began after days of violence on Saturday. The counting had been suspended for over 14 hours yesterday after some leaders accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of breaking into the counting centre and manhandling election committee members. The results are likely to be announced today.
Left still in the lead in latest poll trends
In the latest vote count for the post of President, N Sai Balaji of Left Unity is leading with 1350 votes while for the vice president’s post, Sarika, also of Left Unity has bagged 1571 votes.
BAPSA bags more votes than NSUI
The latest trends show that BAPSA is getting more votes than NSUI. For the presidential post, RJD’s Jayant is also getting more votes than NSUI. Left Unity won all five councillor seats in school of social sciences and school of languages while ABVP lost all in these three schools.
Left unity leads in all four seats
While Balaji and Amutha from Left unity were already leading in the race for president, vice-president and joint secretary post, latest trends show the Left leading in the general secretary post as well with 1095 votes.
Left leads in president, joint secretary posts
Over 2026 votes have been counted till now. 26 year-old N Sai Balaji, who represents the Left unity, is running for the president’s post, is leading with 891 votes. For the post joint secretary Amutha (Left Unity) is leading with 880 votes.