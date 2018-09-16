JNUSU poll LIVE updates: Left unity leads, BAPSA ahead of NSUI

The Left Unity is leading in the counting for President and Vice-president post in the central panel of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) polls after counting began after days of violence on Saturday. The counting had been suspended for over 14 hours yesterday after some leaders accused the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of breaking into the counting centre and manhandling election committee members. The results are likely to be announced today.

11:14am IST Left still in the lead in latest poll trends In the latest vote count for the post of President, N Sai Balaji of Left Unity is leading with 1350 votes while for the vice president’s post, Sarika, also of Left Unity has bagged 1571 votes.





10:02am IST BAPSA bags more votes than NSUI The latest trends show that BAPSA is getting more votes than NSUI. For the presidential post, RJD’s Jayant is also getting more votes than NSUI. Left Unity won all five councillor seats in school of social sciences and school of languages while ABVP lost all in these three schools.





9:46am IST Left unity leads in all four seats While Balaji and Amutha from Left unity were already leading in the race for president, vice-president and joint secretary post, latest trends show the Left leading in the general secretary post as well with 1095 votes.



