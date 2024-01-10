'Jo manzoor-e-Narendra Modi...': Uddhav faction's jibe after Speaker's ‘real Sena’ verdict

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have strongly reacted to the verdict ruled by Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar with Priyanaka Chaturvedi saying that she was not surprised by the ruling at all while Aaditya Thackeray said that the party will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray (ANI)

Narwekar on Wednesday ruled on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs and stated that chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena and dismissed the petitions filed by the UBT faction.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Thackeray said that the judgement was unacceptable and the party would challenge it in the Apex Court.

Chaturvedi said, “I am not surprised at all. We had heard 'wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai' and after 2014 a new tradition has begun, ‘wahi hota hai Jo manzoor-e-Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah hota hai’.”

"That is what we see happening in Maharashtra. This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court is being turned into 'legal'. This is unfortunate," she added.

Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut dubbed the verdict as BJP's conspiracy to finish the party.

“...This is BJP's conspiracy and this was their dream that one day we would finish Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. But Shiv Sena won't finish with this one decision...We will go to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that after the decision, Thackeray woud have to approach the top court.

“After this decision, Uddhav will have to go to SC...He is hopeful of getting justice in SC. Ambadas Danve said that we will go to the Supreme Court and challenge this decision. SC had said in Subhash Desai's case that party organisation is important,” he said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the decision will strengthen the democracy.

“With this decision, democracy will be strengthened. The fact of this decision is that there should be democracy in the party as well...This is a landmark judgement...This decision was taken after analyses of all facts. It is a correct decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister and president of the Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale reacted to the verdict saying that it is a major jolt to Thackeray.

"This is a huge jolt to Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde will remain the CM, and his faction is the real Shiv Sena political party. This decision is as per the constitution, it will benefit us in Lok Sabha polls," ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Narwekar in its verdict also emphasised the relevance of the party's constitution in determining its leadership structure, crucial for identifying the authentic Shiv Sena faction.