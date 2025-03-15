Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jodhpur: Former BJP MLA’s son dies in high-speed car crash, friend hurt

ByDinesh Bothra
Mar 15, 2025 05:17 PM IST

The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and toppled onto the opposite side of the road, an officer said

Jodhpur: The 26-year-old son of former Barmer district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jalam Singh Rawalot, was killed on Friday night after his car met with an accident near the Nahar circle on Pal Road in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, police said.

The car that was heading towards Chopasni in Rajasthan was severely damaged due to the collision (Pic for representational purpose only)
The car that was heading towards Chopasni in Rajasthan was severely damaged due to the collision (Pic for representational purpose only)

Also Read: Dehradun hit-and-run: 4 labourers crushed to death by speeding Mercedes, 2 seriously injured

“Nipun Raj Singh, son of the former lawmaker from the Shiv Assembly constituency in Barmer, was travelling with his friend, Parth Rathore (25), who sustained injuries,” Ishwar Chand Parihar, station house officer (SHO) of the Chopasni Housing Board Police Station, said.

The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and toppled onto the opposite side of the road, the officer said.

Also Read: SUV rams into 2 e-rickshaws in WB’s Nadia district, 7 dead and 3 injured

The car that was heading towards Chopasni in Rajasthan was severely damaged due to the collision, he said.

Both were taken to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where Nipun was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. “Parth is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Parihar added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On