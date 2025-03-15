Jodhpur: Former BJP MLA’s son dies in high-speed car crash, friend hurt

Jodhpur: The 26-year-old son of former Barmer district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jalam Singh Rawalot, was killed on Friday night after his car met with an accident near the Nahar circle on Pal Road in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, police said. The car that was heading towards Chopasni in Rajasthan was severely damaged due to the collision (Pic for representational purpose only)

Also Read: Dehradun hit-and-run: 4 labourers crushed to death by speeding Mercedes, 2 seriously injured

“Nipun Raj Singh, son of the former lawmaker from the Shiv Assembly constituency in Barmer, was travelling with his friend, Parth Rathore (25), who sustained injuries,” Ishwar Chand Parihar, station house officer (SHO) of the Chopasni Housing Board Police Station, said.

The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and toppled onto the opposite side of the road, the officer said.

Also Read: SUV rams into 2 e-rickshaws in WB’s Nadia district, 7 dead and 3 injured

The car that was heading towards Chopasni in Rajasthan was severely damaged due to the collision, he said.

Both were taken to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where Nipun was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. “Parth is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Parihar added.