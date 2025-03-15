Jodhpur: Former BJP MLA’s son dies in high-speed car crash, friend hurt
The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and toppled onto the opposite side of the road, an officer said
Jodhpur: The 26-year-old son of former Barmer district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jalam Singh Rawalot, was killed on Friday night after his car met with an accident near the Nahar circle on Pal Road in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, police said.
“Nipun Raj Singh, son of the former lawmaker from the Shiv Assembly constituency in Barmer, was travelling with his friend, Parth Rathore (25), who sustained injuries,” Ishwar Chand Parihar, station house officer (SHO) of the Chopasni Housing Board Police Station, said.
The car, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the divider and toppled onto the opposite side of the road, the officer said.