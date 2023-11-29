close_game
News / India News / Join Viksit Bharat Yatra actively, PM asks ministers

Join Viksit Bharat Yatra actively, PM asks ministers

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Nov 29, 2023 07:54 AM IST

He also asked the ministers in Rajya Sabha to raise awareness about the programme in southern parts of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed his council of ministers to participate in the Viksit Bharat (developed India) yatra as organisers, and not VIPs. He also asked the ministers in Rajya Sabha to raise awareness about the programme in southern parts of the country and advised the Lok Sabha MPs to return to their constituencies to join the yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the yatra on November 15 from Khunti in Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of the central schemes across the nation (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the yatra on November 15 from Khunti in Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of the central schemes across the nation (PTI)

PM launched the yatra on November 15 from Khunti in Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of the central schemes across the nation. Various ministries, government departments and states are participating in his march.

Functionaries present at the meeting said Modi will on Thursday hold a discussion on the yatra through the Information, Education and Communication vans, which are bring used across India to reach out to the people.

“The PM gave a detailed narration about the centrally-sponsored schemes to the ministers. He mentioned how different schemes are being implanted to do a lot to reach the unreached and how this Viksit Bharat Yatra should turn into a mass movement to become a developed nation,” said a functionary present in the meeting.

“Currently, the BJP doesn’t have any government in South India. In this context, it is important for the government to ensure that it has an effective outreach to the people over the welfare schemes,” said a senior functionary.

