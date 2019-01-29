Journalist Priya Ramani summoned by court in MJ Akbar defamation case

A Delhi court Tuesday summoned scribe Priya Ramani to appear on February 25 in a defamation case filed by former Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the direction on Akbar’s plea.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, which was denied by him. PTI UK LLP SA

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 15:59 IST