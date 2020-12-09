e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JP Nadda to launch BJP’s door-to-door campaign from Mamata’s backyard

JP Nadda to launch BJP’s door-to-door campaign from Mamata’s backyard

BJP chief JP Nadda, who arrived on a two-day visit to Kolkata, will also inaugurate an election control room at Hastings and party offices in nine districts digitally.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kolkata
JP Nadda will visit Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of TMC Lok Sabha MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday.
JP Nadda will visit Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of TMC Lok Sabha MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
         

BJP president JP Nadda will Wednesday launch a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat locality here, close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home, as part of the massive public outreach the party has planned in the run up to the state assembly election.

Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day visit to the state, will also inaugurate an election control room at Hastings and party offices in nine districts digitally.

He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee’s backyard in Kalighat, during the ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ as part of the BJP’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign.

The BJP chief will also offer prayers at the Kalighat temple, a senior party leader said.

He will chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.

Nadda will visit Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, the bastion of TMC Lok Sabha MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday.

Assembly polls are likely in West Bengal in April-May next year.

tags
top news
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVERajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In