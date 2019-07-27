Judge makes Uttar Pradesh cop take off uniform, transferred

An Agra court judge, who had allegedly made a state police constable take off his uniform in an open court for failing to allow passage to his car on Friday, was transferred by the registrar general of the Allahabad high court on Saturday.

The transfer of the judge was ordered after the Agra SSP forwarded a report on the incident to the state DGP and senior judicial officers at the Allahabad HC.

Ghurelal, 58, a driver with UP police, was called to the court by the judge and scolded for not allowing passage to his car despite repeated blowing of horn. The judge, as punishment, asked the cop to take off his uniform.

Later, after repeated apologies, Ghurelal was allowed to put on his uniform.

Senior superintendent of police, Agra, Babloo Kumar took up the matter on Friday and asked SP (rural) Ravi Kumar to file a report.

Ravi Kumar visited the court and submitted a report to the SSP, who, in turn, forwarded the matter to the Agra district judge, to the registrar general of the high court of judicature at Allahabad and to the administrative judge of the region.

“Ghurelal was driving a ‘Vajra’, a police vehicle, and was taking an accused in custody to be presented before a court. The driver said the road on the outskirts was narrow and being aged he could not respond to the horn from the judge’s car,” Ravi Kumar had said on Friday.

The matter was then brought to the knowledge of UP DGP Om Prakash Singh. The DGP said he stood by the dignity of each and every police personnel.

“The constable, having a good track record, was much disturbed after the incident and wanted voluntary retirement but was consoled,” the SSP said.

Despite repeated efforts, the judge could not be reached for his comments on the issue.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:25 IST