Home / India News / Sessions court judge becomes interim administrator of Muruga Mutt

Sessions court judge becomes interim administrator of Muruga Mutt

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jul 05, 2023 01:01 AM IST

The development comes after the Karnataka high court, on Monday, directed the district court judge to assume the role of administrator additionally.

Mysuru: The principal and sessions court’s judge of Chitradurga district, Premavathi Managooli M, took charge as the temporary administrator of the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Mutt on Tuesday, after the direction from a divisonal bench of the Karnataka high court.

The head of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, is currently in judicial custody in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. (HT Archives)
The head of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, is currently in judicial custody in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. (HT Archives)

On Tuesday, she went to the administrator’s office, where retired IAS officer PS Vastrad handed over the reins to her. “In accordance with the high court’s direction, I have assumed the responsibility as the temporary administrator of the Mutt.. I will continue in this position until further orders from the high court.” Managooli told reporters.

The head of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, is currently in judicial custody in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. Earlier, the government had appointed PS Vastrad, a former IAS officer, as the administrative officer to oversee the management of the Mutt. The development comes after the Karnataka high court, on Monday, directed the district court judge to assume the role of administrator additionally.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out