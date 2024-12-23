Just in: First pic of PV Sindhu, Venkat Dutta's wedding shared by Union minister

In a celebration of love and tradition, India's badminton sensation PV Sindhu tied the knot with Venkat Datta at the luxurious Raffles Resort in Udaipur on Sunday. The intimate yet grand wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by family, friends, and close associates from both the sports and entertainment worlds. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the first photo of PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta.

The first image of the wedding was shared on X by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead," the minister wrote while sharing the photo of the couple.

The wedding festivities began earlier in the week with a vibrant Sangeet ceremony on December 20, which saw the couple and their families come together for a night of music, dance, and revelry. On December 21, traditional rituals took center stage with Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies, which were filled with laughter, love, and the timeless colors of Indian wedding customs.

Sindhu, who is known for her grace on the badminton court, embraced her cultural roots with elegance and joy throughout the celebrations, making the wedding weekend an unforgettable event for all involved.

PV Sindhu's recent success

Sindhu recently ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title.

PV Sindhu's illustrious career

Sindhu’s recent triumph adds to a remarkable career that has already made her one of the most successful badminton players in the world. With five medals at the BWF World Championships, she is now on par with China’s Zhang Ning as one of only two women to achieve such a feat.

The 2016 Rio Olympics were a landmark in Sindhu’s career, where she became the first Indian badminton player to reach an Olympic final and won a silver medal. She followed up with another historic achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she bagged a bronze, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals in badminton.

Sindhu’s ability to bounce back from adversity and her consistent performances on the global stage have earned her admiration and respect from fans and fellow athletes alike.