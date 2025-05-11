Just Like That | Trenches in Delhi: Childhood memories of 1962 China War

As a child during the 1962 India-China war, I remember watching workers dig up the roundabout near our Lutyens’ bungalow—transforming it into a trench, a makeshift shelter in case of a Chinese air attack. Since I was very young, the trenches were curiosities—places to play and hide, unaware of the real threat looming overhead. The gravity of the situation didn’t quite strike me then, but it was clear that New Delhi was not considered beyond the Chinese depredations. As a child during the 1962 India-China war, the one other thing that struck my impressionable mind with indelible clarity: Against an external enemy, all Indians would unite. (AFP)

But even in the face of a threat of this magnitude, I noticed a marked change in the demeanour, behaviour, and reactions of my parents, family, and their circle of friends and acquaintances. The threat did not frighten them. Instead, I sensed a steely resolve, a new determination, a stoic yet courageous intent to take the Chinese head-on. There was no thought of capitulation, of defeat, or of the consequences that would inevitably follow. On the contrary, there was faith that India—a young nation and an ancient civilization—would not only survive but ultimately emerge victorious.

Also Read: Visible weapons, invisible enemy: A new era of war

One other thing struck my impressionable mind with indelible clarity: against an external enemy, all Indians would unite. The questions could be asked later: Could we have been more militarily prepared? Who were those who bungled? Did we trust the Chinese too much? Were we so taken in by the slogan ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai’ that we failed to foresee the treachery the enemy would resort to?

Yes, these questions would be debated—after all, we were a democracy. But at the time of crisis, all such divisive issues went into abeyance. The nation united like a rock, like a hand whose fingers lock into an iron grip. When the country’s future was at stake, all our internal divisions—of caste, creed, region, language, or politics—became secondary. The nation had to come first.

To some, it may seem that I am simulating this patriotism. The truth is, I am not. The threat of an external enemy during a time of war had transformed the argumentative Indian into a united Rashtra Bhakt. One proof of this was the outpouring of donations for the war effort. India was then a poor country. Our resources were limited, and the treasury lacked the means to sustain an expensive war. Even our armed forces were poorly equipped. We had nowhere to turn for aid. There was not enough to provide succour to those rendered homeless by the invading forces. Food and essential supplies were in short supply.

Also Read: In 4 days, India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ caused massive damage in Pakistan

What I saw as a child was the readiness of every Indian—rich or poor—to give whatever they could afford for the war effort. I saw my parents coordinating with others to collect clothes, footwear, food, and money for donation. Even our staff members—though their means were naturally limited—participated enthusiastically in the process. People gave willingly and from the heart.

It is often said that Indians are particularly partial to gold. Every Indian home—and especially every Indian woman—values the gold in the house. It is her stree dhan, the wealth that by tradition and right belongs to women. And yet, it was women who stood at the forefront, donating that very gold.

I also remember an organic ‘cottage industry’ springing up in homes, where women would knit socks and sweaters for our armed forces. Voluntary organisations came up to collect these lovingly made items and send them in an organised manner to designated government collection centres.

Also Read: ‘Big relief, kind of festivity’: How people in border areas reacted to India-Pakistan ceasefire

The simple point I remain convinced about is this: when faced with an external enemy in a time of war, Indians come together in a way few would expect. A strange alchemy takes place, and the cacophony of a fractious democracy gives way to an invincible, united front.

We are witnessing that same spirit again today, as we confront Pakistan for its heinous and relentless support of terrorism against India. The country is united as never before. People from all walks of life—and all political parties—stand firmly with the government and our valiant armed forces in the battle against the terrorist state across our border.

Also Read: In 4 days, India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ caused massive damage in Pakistan

Our position today is far stronger than it was in 1962, when China stabbed us in the back. India’s prowess—military, economic, diplomatic, and as the world’s largest democracy—should not be underestimated. Above all, the unity and patriotism of 1.4 billion Indians must never be underestimated.

To our enemies we can say with Ghalib: Mat pooch ki kya haal hai mera tere peechhe (Don’t ask how I am when faced by you); Tu dekh ki kya rang hai tera mere aage (You see how you are when you face me).