'Just to recall': Tejashwi Yadav shares his 2015 'don't judge a book by its cover' tweet

Updated on Aug 11, 2022 06:51 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's new deputy CM, said now is the time to reassure his brothers and sisters from the state about his commitment that he will fulfil under the guidance of chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar at their oath taking ceremony. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Bihar's newly sworn-in deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday shared his vision and mission for a holistic development of the state as committed by him long ago.

Sharing a tweet of his from November 2015 where he spoke about how one should not judge a book by its cover, Tejashwi said now is the time to reassure his brothers and sisters from the state about his commitment that he will fulfil under the guidance of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi took oath along with Kumar for the top two posts in the state, a record eighth time for the latter, at a simple ceremony on Wednesday.

“Just to recall..I had said that don't judge a book by its cover. Now the time has come to reassure my brothers & sister in Bihar that I am totally committed to holistic development of the state under the able guidance of Honourable Nitish Kumar ji. That's my vision and mission! (sic),” the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader wrote on Twitter.

His tweet from 2015 read, “No one should try judging a book by its cover. Potential, like sweet nectar & bitter medicine takes time to show its real benefit.”

Kumar and Tejashwi were sworn-in a day after the Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo severed his ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and with this Yadav who was the Leader of Opposition till a day ago became a key member of the ruling alliance or Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) as it is called.

Soon after taking oath, the RJD leader had promised bumper jobs within a month for the state's youth. Tejashwi had vowed provide 10 lakh jobs while spearheading the RJD’s campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

According to reports, he has now issued instructions to the officials concerned to accord “top priority” to job creation.

