At Justice Rao's farewell event, CJI Ramana says kindness was key in his success

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said the retirement of Justice L Nageswara Rao was a personal loss for him. The CJI said when Justice Rao started his practice in Delhi, he had little support system to back him up and it was his hard work and kindness helped him become a great lawyer.

Speaking at a farewell event for Justice Rao organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, the CJI further said his keen analytical skills and passion for the cause of justice will be thoroughly missed by all. “He is extremely soft-spoken, both as a lawyer as well as a judge,” he further said.

Justice Rao, the fifth senior-most judge, said the superannuation age of 65 years for top court judges was "too young" and the judges who came here should have a minimum of seven to eight years as a judgeship tenure. Justice Rao, who would retire on June 7, said that judging a case was a completely different art and it took time to get used to it.

Delhi| When he started his practice in Delhi, he had no support system to back him up. His hard work & kindness made him a great lawyer in this court: CJI NV Ramana on farewell of Justice L Nageswara Rao at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association pic.twitter.com/5duVj2veVL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

"Judging is a completely different art and to get used to it takes at least 3 to 4 years. When you are fully prepared, it's time to go. My suggestion is judges who come to the Supreme Court should have a minimum of seven to eight years if not 10 years as a judgeship tenure. Only then will you get the best out of that person. I have been here for six years. I am pretty comfortable now but I am gone," Justice Rao.

Justice Rao was the seventh in the history of the apex court who was elevated directly from the Bar. He said he loved being a lawyer as the profession had given him everything, including recognition.

"I never thought I was in the wrong profession. My strength is the Bar. I know almost all of you. I worked with most of you. I have appeared with so many of you," he said.

Speaking about his legal career, Justice Rao said he always loved being a lawyer as the profession has given him everything including recognition.

"I never thought I was in the wrong profession. My strength is the Bar. I know almost all of you. I worked with most of you. I have appeared with so many of you," he said.

He also shared his experience during his brief acting stint and said he did not want to become an actor. About cricket, Justice Rao said it was his passion and even when he worked, he switched on the television to watch IPL matches.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON