Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st CJI

New Delhi Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu in a group picture with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJI Sanjiv Khanna, outgoing CJI DY Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

In his first remarks as the CJI, justice Khanna underscored the judiciary’s vital role in ensuring “easy access to justice” for all citizens even as he expressed his commitment to addressing longstanding challenges within India’s judicial system, highlighting the need to tackle case backlogs, make litigation affordable and simplify complex legal procedures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and senior Supreme Court judges – justices Bhushan R Gavai and Surya Kant, and some former CJIs including justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud -- were present to witness the occasion. Justice Khanna, who took the oath in English in the name of God, succeeds justice Chandrachud, who completed his term on November 10.

Through a statement released by the Supreme Court on Monday evening, justice Khanna articulated his commitment to judicial integrity and accessibility. Expressing his honour in leading “the third wing of democracy,” he emphasised the judiciary’s essential role as a “constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and service provider of justice.” He underscored that “judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of the governance system,” affirming its role in ensuring equal justice and protection of citizens’ rights.

Justice Khanna, whose tenure will extend until May 13, 2025, outlined key challenges he intends to address, notably the need to reduce case backlogs, streamline legal processes and enhance affordability in litigation. “It is our constitutional duty to ensure easy access to justice to all citizens of our great nation,” he emphasised, identifying accessible and efficient justice delivery as a core mission for his tenure.

The CJI also spoke on the importance of equal treatment in judicial proceedings, stating that “justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power.” He highlighted his commitment to a “just and unbiased adjudication,” positioning the judiciary as a crucial protector and equaliser for all citizens.

Justice Khanna’s roadmap includes implementing reforms in criminal case management, particularly in reducing trial durations. With an emphasis on making legal processes less burdensome, the statement underlined that courts must be “approachable and user-friendly,”

“Making judgments comprehensible to the citizens and promoting mediation will be a priority,” read the statement, expressing his commitment to demystifying legal procedures for the public.

Reflecting his citizen-centric approach, justice Khanna intends to adopt a self-evaluative model that is responsive to public feedback. He stated: “The responsibility entrusted upon us affirms our commitment as protectors of citizens’ rights and as dispute resolvers,” pledging to improve the judiciary’s service orientation through constant refinement.

Following the ceremony in the morning, PM Modi extended his best wishes, posting on X: “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. My best wishes for his tenure.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his congratulations, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with the position. “The position of the Chief Justice of India would undoubtedly place a lot of weight on his shoulders due to the extensive scrutiny and expectations that the office brings with it,” Kharge wrote on X. He expressed confidence in justice Khanna’s experience and ability to fulfil the responsibilities of his role with distinction.

Justice Khanna took his place in the first court of the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon, accompanied by justice PV Sanjay Kumar. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi offered his congratulations, saying: “I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI.”

Justice Khanna’s appointment was officially announced on October 24, following justice Chandrachud’s formal recommendation a week ago.

In an interview with HT on Saturday, justice Chandrachud praised justice Khanna, calling him an “extraordinary, seasoned judge with extensive experience in both law and administration”. Justice Chandrachud expressed confidence in justice Khanna’s commitment to upholding justice and integrity, saying that “the future of the institution is in safe hands.”