Justice Vikram Nath is the new Gujarat High Court Chief Justice

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:13 IST

Senior judge of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Vikram Nath, has been appointed the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Sunday following the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation sent last month.

A notification released by the law ministry on Sunday confirmed his appointment “with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

The Supreme Court collegium had last month cleared Nath for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court reversing its earlier recommendation to appoint him as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the Centre’s request.

Fifty-six-year-old Justice Nath, who obtained a law degree in 1986, enrolled himself as a practising lawyer in Allahabad in March 1987. He was appointed an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2004 and was elevated to the post of a permanent judge in 2006.

