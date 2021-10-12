Justice Sharma sworn in as chief justice of Telangana high court

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn in as the new chief justice of Telangana high court on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan administered the oath of office to Justice Sharma at Raj Bhavan. Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, state assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, legislative council chairman K Bhoopal Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, several high court judges, MPs and MLAs and officials attended the ceremony.

Justice Sharma is the fourth chief justice of Telangana high court after its separation from the combined Andhra Pradesh high court on January 1, 2019. Justice T B Radhakrishnan was the first CJ and he was succeeded by Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan and Justice Hima Kohli in the post.

After Justice Kohli was elevated as the Supreme Court judge on August 31, senior judge Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was acting as the chief justice till the appointment of Justice Sharma on the recommendation of the collegium of Supreme Court judges last week.

Justice Sharma, who was serving as the interim Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, was shifted to Telangana as the new Chief Justice, Justice Ramachandra Rao was shifted to Punjab-Haryana high court.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also got a new Chief Justice of the high court. Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who was serving as acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh high court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, in place of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

Justice Mishra will take oath as the new CJ of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. State Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will administer oath of office to the CJ at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.