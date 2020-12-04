e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, Canada ties might suffer, MEA says objecting to Justin Trudeau’s comment of farmers’ protest

India, Canada ties might suffer, MEA says objecting to Justin Trudeau’s comment of farmers’ protest

The MEA said that such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The MEA said that such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.
The MEA said that such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada.(ANI)
         

The ministry of external affairs on Friday summoned the Canadian high commissioner and said that the comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some other Cabinet ministers and Parliament members on the issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in India’s internal matters. In the press release that the ministry issued on its demarche to the Canadian envoy, it specifically mentioned the name of Justin Trudeau.

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the MEA said.

“The comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security,” the ministry said. The ministry also said it expected the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders. It also expects Canadian political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism.

As farmers are protesting the three recently passed agricultural laws which they fear will harm their interests in more than one way, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed his concerns, a move many believe was aimed at Canada’s Indian-origin diaspora. Participating in a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Guruparb or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau said he must recognise the “news coming out of India about the protest by farmers”. “The situation is concerning and we are all very worries about family and friends,” Trudeau said.

The external affairs ministry termed Trudeau’s comments as “unwarranted”. “It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

tags
top news
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Roshni Nadar leads list of India’s wealthiest women. Here are others
Roshni Nadar leads list of India’s wealthiest women. Here are others
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
Live Score, 1st T20: Pandya wicket dents India as Aus mount pressure
Live Score, 1st T20: Pandya wicket dents India as Aus mount pressure
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In