e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kalka-Shimla ‘Himalayan Queen’ to resume operations from today

Kalka-Shimla ‘Himalayan Queen’ to resume operations from today

The train will hit the tracks for the first time since March, as its services were suspended due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Kalka-Shimla toy train will resume operations for the first time in seven months on Tuesday, as the seven-coach Himalayan Queen will make its journey from Kalka to Shimla, and vice versa, for the first time since March when a national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease was enforced.

Last week, the Railway Board had given its approval for the resumption of services of the Himalayan Queen keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.

While the Kalka-Shimla train will leave Kalka at 12:10pm and arrive in Shimla at 5:20pm on October 20, it will make the return journey the next day, leaving Shimla at 10:40am and reaching Kalka at 4:10pm. The Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen is numbered 04515 (Up), the Shimla-Kalka Himalayan Queen is numbered 04516 (Down). Of the seven cars in the train, two will be luxury coaches. The train will be in service from October 20 to November 30.

Stations were sanitised and maintenance work of the track was carried out by authorities keeping in mind the resumption of the Himalayan Queen’s services. Also, during the journey, strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

The Kalka-Shimla railway track has been classified as a ‘world heritage route.’ It will complete its 127th anniversary on November 9, as train services on this track started on November 9, 1903. It comes under the Ambala division of the Northern Railway and is 96 km long with 18 stations on the route. There are more than 880 bridges, as well as over 100 tunnels on this route.

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 160 new cases of the coronavirus disease, taking the state’s total tally to 19,135. A total of 16,241 people has recovered in the hill state and active cases stand at 2,593. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 267 after four new fatalities on Monday, data showed.

tags
top news
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
Punjab CM to table Bill against Centre’s farm laws today
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In