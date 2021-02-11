IND USA
Kamal Haasan. (File photo)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM makes him permanent president of party

In its day-long general council meeting, the party resolved to see Haasan as the next CM of Tamil Nadu. It has also sought that the probe into Jayalalithaa’s death be expedited
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Thursday resolved to make him the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu as also the party’s permanent president with all powers vested in him to decide on alliances. Among the 25 resolutions that the fledgling party passed in its day-long general council meeting was that of seeking that the inquiry process into former state chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death be expedited.

Haasan has positioned himself as an alternative to the two Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK, with a poll plank of fighting against corruption. The other resolutions include bringing out a white paper before the polls on the state’s debts, opposing the 8-lane Chennai-Salem expressway and condemning the Centre for promoting Hindi and Sanskrit. MNM also condemned the delay in booking the accused in the Pollachi sex assault case and the delay in deciding on the release of the seven convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

MNM, which was formed in 2018, secured a 3.7% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Several former bureaucrats and social activists have joined Haasan’s party.

With its resolution on Jayalalithaa death probe, the party has joined the Opposition chorus on the same. DMK chief MK Stalin has said multiple times that if voted to power, his party would conduct a probe into the “mystery” as several questions were raised over the death. The former AIADMK chief died after a prolonged hospitalisation. The ruling AIADMK formed a one-man commission led by retired justice Arumughaswamy in 2017. Stalin blames the Palaniswami-led government for the staggered proceedings.

The judicial probe was one of the demands of O Paneerselvam to merge his warring faction with chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami. After Jayalalithaa’s death, Paneerselvam resigned as chief minister to make way for her close aide VK Sasikala, only to rebel against her later. With Sasikala’s return after her four-year imprisonment and her plans to reclaim the AIADMK, the issue of Jayalalithaa’s death looms over the forthcoming polls in Tamil Nadu slated for April- May. The justice Arumughaswamy committee has so far been extended nine times after examining more than 100 witnesses.

Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
india news

India made app Koo now has over 3 million users

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna all took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform. "Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it,” she tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a seminar during the Aero India in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI)
india news

Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Earlier today, the Defence Minister informed the Rajya Sabha that through sustained talks, both Indian and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake.
A file photo of workers unloading cartons of Made in India covid vaccine at the Yangon airport in Myanmar.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Mexico president says 1 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines scheduled

ANI, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:57 PM IST
India has also supplied Indian-made vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
Prayagraj: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000176A)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Sangam - a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarswati river - for taking the holy dip on Thursday.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora (C) speaks during a press conference, ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)
india news

2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ECI cancelled elections for the Vellore parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu after more than 10 crore was found in cash at a warehouse owned by a political party member
SDRF team with underwater sonar system conducting a search operation for bodies in waters of Srinagar dam on Thursday. (HT photo)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water

By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Chamoli Police have also issued an alert of rising water level in Alaknanda and appealed to people to remain vigilant, especially those living near its banks
Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India expected China to "work with us in full sincerity to resolve remaining issues" since "the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve" to protect New Delhi's interests(PTI)
india news

In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center. (Representative image) (AP)
india news

AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.
District collector Navjot Khosa, who visited the affected areas, prohibited fishing in the area and restricted tourists and others for two days. She said top-soil along the affected stretch will be removed. (HT Photo by Vivek R Nair)
india news

Kerala orders probe into oil spill from titanium factory to sea

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Though the company said the leak was plugged effectively, fishermen and local people alleged that it started affecting marine life in the periphery of sea
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives his statement at Rajya Sabha on the prolonged India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000090B)(PTI)
india news

India will not allow an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone: Rajnath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Making a statement in the Upper House a day after China announced the disengagement process, Rajnath Singh said both sides have agreed to remove structures that had been built since April last in North and South bank areas, and put in place a temporary moratorium on military activities including patrolling the traditional areas.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT file)
india news

18 of 31 ministers in Nitish’s govt have criminal cases against them: ADR report

By Arun Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:08 PM IST
An earlier analysis of ADR & Election Watch found 68% of the 241 newly elected assembly members in the state face criminal cases like the attempt to murder
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File Photo)
india news

Ballot paper vs EVMs: 'Fully trust voting machines,' says Ajit Pawar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The Maharashtra deputy CM's statement comes in the wake of reports that the state government may propose a law to allow ballot papers as an option, in addition to EVMs, for all future elections in the state
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram(File photo)
india news

Government has failed to stimulate demand: P Chidambaram

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:58 PM IST
P Chidambaram claimed that the budget for 2021-22 has failed as even a small amount of cash transfer has not been given to the poor and the rations are not being continued with.
