Kamal Haasan to make announcement on alliance ahead of upcoming polls

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday said an alliance annoucement would be be made within the next two days. Interacting with reporters at Chennai airport, the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader discussed the preparations for the upcoming polls and expressed optimism about the ‘good opportunity’. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan

"In two days, I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan arrived at the airport after completing preparation work for his upcoming movie 'Thug Life'.

Last week, Haasan's party was allotted the symbol of ‘battery torch'. Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha election too Hassan's party contested the elections under the ‘battery torch' symbol.

In September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin suggested the possibility of his party forming an alliance with Haasan's MNM in anticipation of the parliamentary elections.

"The party leaders will decide on the alliance (with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

Haasan formed MNM in 2018. The party however faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Later, it extended support to the ruling DMK-led secular progressive alliance candidate during the Erode by-polls. Haasan was also seen alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it reached Tamil Nadu earlier in December 2022.

Speaking about his participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi Hassan said, "…If I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (my joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said.

(With inputs from agencies)