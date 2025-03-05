Kamal Haasan's take on NEP row: ‘They want to create Hindia’

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led union government over delimitation and language row, claiming that the centre is trying to create 'Hindia' instead of India. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan at an all-party meeting.((ANI Photo))

Speaking at MK Stalin-convened all-party meeting on the issue, Haasan said that Centre's delimitation proposal undermines India’s federal structure and risks imposing a homogenized vision of a "Hindia."

"We envision an inclusive India, but they want to create 'Hindia.' Why try to fix something that isn't broken? There is no need to repeatedly disrupt a functioning democracy. No matter how constituencies are redrawn, the ones most affected will always be the non-Hindi-speaking states. This move undermines federalism and is entirely unnecessary," Haasan stated.

Haasan said that keeping the number of parliamentary representatives unchanged is crucial to preserving democracy, federalism, and India's diversity.

MNM’s fiery remarks were made at an all-party meeting, which was convened by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.

The actor-turned-politician went on to remind the audience of the past decisions made by previous prime ministers.

"In 1976 and again in 2001, despite being from different political parties with different ideologies, the Prime Ministers of those times respected federalism and refrained from redrawing parliamentary constituencies based on population," he said.

Kamal Haasan on Hindi language row

Amid the ongoing row between the Stalin government and Centre over NEP, MNM chief Haasan also accused the government of attempting to impose Hindi under the guise of a "three-language policy" and threatening state governments with financial aid tied to compliance.

"This arbitrary decision is part of that same pattern," Haasan said. He also questioned why the government skipped the Census, citing COVID-19, and now plans to implement delimitation in 2026.

"The real motive behind this is to consolidate power in Hindi-speaking states and ensure a decisive electoral victory," he suggested.