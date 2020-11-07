e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Chouhan accuses Kamal Nath of trying to lure BJP MLAs

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Chouhan accuses Kamal Nath of trying to lure BJP MLAs

“The Congress and Kamal Nath are attempting unsuccessfully to contact and lure BJP MLAs,” alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On Friday, it was Nath who had accused the BJP of luring its MLAs with “offers”.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh, Oct 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during a public rally in Morena on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh, Oct 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during a public rally in Morena on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Ahead of the November 10 results of the bypolls held recently on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have accused each other of horse trading MLAs and claimed respective victories.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that MLAs of the BJP were receiving calls from state Congerss chief Kamal Nath who is trying to lure them.

“The Congress and Kamal Nath are attempting unsuccessfully to contact and lure BJP MLAs. Nath is making calls to them. It was Nath who played the politics of horse trading and effected manipulations. Nath has muddied politics of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan told reporters.

He was responding to a query on allegations raised by Nath on Friday that the BJP was again trying to lure away some legislators of the Congress.

By-elections were held on November 3 for the 28 constituencies, 25 of which fell vacant due to resignations by Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year while the rest three seats have been unrepresented due to demise of the sitting legislators.

“...Whenever Congress resorts to this (horse-trading), it’s termed as management but when someone comes to us (join the BJP) on his own, then it is called a horse-trading,” Chouhan said.

Holding Nath responsible for “political corruption”, the senior BJP leader said MLAs of the BJP would not fall prey to the attempts being made by the Congress to lure them.

“Our MLAs work for principles and ideology,” he said.

Chouhan further said Congress and Nath were rattled as they have sensed imminent defeat in the bypolls.

On Friday, Nath issued a statement accusing the BJP of luring its MLAs with “offers”.

“The BJP is sensing a crushing defeat in the byelections. They are now resorting to horse trading (of MLAs). I have spoken with several MLAs of the Congress who informed me about the offers and allurements they were receiving from the BJP,” stated the former chief minister, who lost power in March this year after 22 MLAs of the Congress joined the BJP under former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP currently has 107 members and required nine more MLAs to attain a simple majority, while the Congress’ tally stands at 87.

Among other members, the BSP has two legislators, while the SP has one member besides four Independents. PTI ADU NSK NSK

tags
top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Indian-American Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Indian-American Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In