Kamal Nath govt unscathed as remaining 4 MLAs pledge loyalty, claims Congress

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:36 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Congress claims the four remaining MLAs, including three from the party, who were allegedly lured by the BJP along with four others, have reiterated complete loyalty to the Kamal Nath government on Thursday. The MLAs will return to the state later today, it added.

Party said MLAs Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dung and Raghuraj Kansana, were traced to Bengaluru, the capital of the BJP ruled state Karnataka, on Wednesday.

“We are in touch with all the MLAs. They are expected to reach their respective destinations in Madhya Pradesh today,” MP Congress media in charge Shobha Oza said.

She said the MLAs made it clear that they had complete faith in the leadership of chief minister Kamal Nath and that there was no question of them supporting the BJP in any circumstances.

The Congress MLAs couldn’t be reached for their comments, however, the fourth “missing” MLA, an independent, Surendra Singh Shera, said he was in Bengaluru with his family.

“I don’t have any knowledge about any other MLAs. I came to Bengaluru with my family as I have to consult some doctors for the treatment of my daughter. I will be returning after a couple of days,” he said.

Shera has been loudly demanding a ministerial berth and claimed Kamal Nath was yet to honour “his words”.

“My support is to the Congress government right from day one. This is despite the fact that the ministers in the Kamal Nath cabinet don’t listen to my demands for development work in my constituency. This is true that chief minister Kamal Nath had assured me that he would induct me in his cabinet but he is yet to honour his words.”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh named five BJP leaders he claimed were behind the alleged horse-trading attempt.

“Those in BJP responsible for horse-trading include Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Sanjay Pathak, Vishwas Sarang and Bhupendra Singh.”

State BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai said Digvijaya Singh was in the habit of making allegations without any proof.

“Digvijaya Singh is in the habit of naming people without any evidence. …till date he has not come out with an iota of evidence to corroborate his charges. There are CCTv cameras at airports and hotels but he doesn’t have a single photograph to show any BJP leader with any non-BJP MLA, not to say of any alleged attempt for horse-trading,” said Bajpai.

Bajpai added that Digvijaya Singh has been accused by his own party colleague and forest minister Umang Singhar of “orchestrating” all this “drama” to get a repeat nomination for Rajya Sabha in April.”

Congress has 114 MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that has an effective strength of 228. The party is supported by six other MLAs – two from Bahujan Samajwadi Party, one from Samajwadi Party and four independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs