Kamal Nath-BJP rumours: Congress likely to hold MLAs' meeting to gauge ground situation

New Delhi: Despite his associates dismissing as rumours reports that he is planning to join the BJP, Congress veteran Kamal Nath is still camping in the national capital. The Congress leadership has assured the media that the stalwart is not planning an exit. However, it has sent general secretary Jitendra Singh to assess the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath with BJP leaders during Madhya Pradesh assembly's session. (PTI file photo)

Jitendra Singh will arrive in Bhopal today, to hold discussions with party MLAs to gauge their mood amid Kamal Nath's planned exit reports, reported PTI.

A close aide of Kamal Nath addressed the media following a meeting with MLAs and other camp leaders in New Delhi, where the party flag sporting 'Jai Shri Ram' briefly went missing before reappearing.

On Monday, Jitendra Singh said the rumours of his joining hands with the BJP are misinformation.

"Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday (Sunday) and the day before yesterday (Saturday) also and we discussed the preparations of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Singh told reporters at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Kamal Nath himself hasn't confirmed that he is planning to join the BJP. He, however, never emphatically denied the rumours.

"Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that," said Kamal Nath on Saturday, after reaching Delhi.

PTI reported that Singh is visiting MP to meet its 66 MLAs and gauge the ground situation.

A Congress MLA told the news agency that he got a phone call to come to Bhopal for a meeting without revealing its agenda.

Kamal Nath is reportedly upset with the leadership blaming him for the party's electoral debacle in Madhya Pradesh removing him as the state chief. He is also miffed with the Rajya Sabha recent nomination.

His son Nakul Nath, the MP from Chhindwara, recently announced that he would contest the elections from the constituency. There has been no official Congress communication on his candidature so far.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh has claimed Kamal Nath "was, is and will remain with the Congress".

"Kamal Nath is, was, and will remain in the Indian National Congress. Modigodimedia should stop spreading lies," Singh wrote on X today.

With inputs from PTI, ANI