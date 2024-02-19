 Will Kamal Nath, son Nakul participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Will Kamal Nath, son Nakul participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz? Congress leader replies

Will Kamal Nath, son Nakul participate in Nyay Yatra amid BJP switchover buzz? Congress leader replies

ByShobhit Gupta
Feb 19, 2024 08:32 PM IST

Jitendra Singh claimed that the speculations of former MP chief minister switching sides and joining BJP were spread by the BJP and media.

Amid the buzz of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's BJP switch plan, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed that the veteran leader and his son Nakul Nath would participate in the grand old party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it enters the state.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

He also claimed that the speculations of former MP chief minister switching sides and joining BJP were spread by the BJP and media.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read here: After Kamal Nath buzz, now speculation that Manish Tewari may leave Congress for BJP

"Kamal Nath is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and media. I spoke to him yesterday also, the day before yesterday also and we discussed about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra...Kamal Nath will participate in the Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. He (Nakul Nath) is an MP of our party and he will also participate," he said to news agency ANI.

There has been a buzz among the political corridors of Congress veteran Nath along with his son ending his over four-decade ties with the grand old party and joining the saffron camp. Nath has remained tightlipped about his next future moves, while his aide Sajjan Singh Verma has denied reports of a crossover to the BJP.

Verma said that he met Kamal Nath on Sunday. He claimed Nath is currently focussed on how the caste equations persist in the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath's loyalist and former state minister Deepak Saxena accused the Congress of neglecting and blaming him for the party's performance in the recently held state elections.

"Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections. No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it," he said.

Read here: Is Kamal Nath leaving? Loyalist reveals what Congress leader told him

Kamal Nath today reacted to reports that he has been in touch with the BJP.

"I said yesterday that if there is something like that, I will inform you all. I did not talk to anyone," he said.

As per reports, Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha seat and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year. He had represented the constituency nine times in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections, the BJP decimated the Congress after winning 163 of the 230 assembly seats. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats. Nath was later replaced as the Madhya Pradesh unit chief.

The speculation of Nath's exit from Congress comes days after Milind Deora and Ashok Chavan quit the the party.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On