After Kamal Nath buzz, now speculation that Manish Tewari may leave Congress for BJP

Is Congress MP Manish Tewari joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Media reports have claimed that the Anandpur Sahib MP is considering breaking ties with the grand old party, amid rumours of his party colleague and former chief minister Kamal Nath switching over to the saffron camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress MP Manish Tewari. (ANI)



However, a source close to the former Union minister termed the speculation as ‘rubbish’ and said that the Congress leader was busy working for the people of his constituency.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!



Also Read: 'People want Kamal Nath to join BJP because...': Loyalist drops major hint



"He is working for the people of his constituency and the speculations of him joining the BJP are false and unfounded. They are all rubbish and shouldn't even be diginified with a response or clarification," ANI quoted an unnamed source from the Congress.



Tewari was inducted into the Congress Working Committee (CWC) last year by Mallikarjun Kharge, was a member of G23, a group of dissenters who had called for extensive overhaul of the Congress organisation in 2020.



A two-time MP, Tewari served as Union minister for information and broadcasting in the UPA 2.0 government headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh.



If Tewari decides to walk out of the Congress, it will be a big blow to the grand old party, which has been grappling with the exits of high-profile leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasada, Milind Deora and many more.

Kamal Nath to join BJP?

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is rumoured to be joining the BJP ahead of the general elections. The Congress veteran has remained tightlipped about his next future moves, his aide Sajjan Singh Verma has denied reports of a crossover to the BJP.

Also Read: Is Kamal Nath leaving? Loyalist reveals what Congress leader told him



“There was no question about it. How can he (Kamal Nath) give an answer of an unimaginable question? He has been a Cabinet minister, general secretary of the party, state Congress chief and the CM (of Madhya Pradesh). They (Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath) are not going anywhere. Nakul Nath will contest the (2024) Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara,” Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma told reporters.