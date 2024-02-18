Is Kamal Nath leaving? Loyalist reveals what Congress leader told him

Amid rumours of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's BJP plans, his loyalist Sajjan Singh Verma on Sunday said that the veteran leader has not made any decision on leaving the grand old party. Sajjan Singh Verma and Kamal Nath(File)

Verma further said that he met Nath and is focussed on how the caste equations persist on 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

"I had a discussion with him (Kamal Nath). He said that right now his focus is on how the caste equations will be on 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. He said that he has not thought about anything like that (of leaving the party)," news agency ANI quoted Verma as saying.

Sajjan Verma's remarks came hours after Nath's loyalist and former state minister Deepak Saxena accused the grand old party of neglecting and blaming Kamal Nath for the party's performance in the recently held state elections. He also hinted that Nath is upset with the party's leadership.

"Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections. No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it," he said.

"Only he (Kamal Nath) is being blamed...The public want Kamal Nath to go to the BJP so that development works will be done in the Chhindwara... The way he (Kamal Nath) has been removed from his post, there is a group of 11 senior Congress members, we all discussed and decided that if we are neglected like this then it would be better to go to BJP and get the work done. I will also go...," Saxena told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath today reacted to reports that he has been in touch with the BJP. "I said yesterday that if there is something like that, I will inform you all. I did not talk to anyone," he said.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections, the BJP decimated the Congress after winning 163 of the 230 assembly seats. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats. Nath was later replaced as the Madhya Pradesh unit chief.

The speculation of Nath's exit from Congress comes days after Milind Deora and Ashok Chavan quit the party.

