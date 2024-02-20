Kamal Nath rumours: Congress's big remark on Nakul Nath's Lok Sabha candidature from Chhindwara

Bhopal: Amid rumours that Kamal Nath is joining hands with the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday made a big remark on his son Nakul Nath's candidature from stronghold Chhindwara. Nakul Nath, Congress MP and son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, offers prayers at Simaria Hanuman temple in December. (ANI)

Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, who is touring Madhya Pradesh, ostensibly to gauge the mood of the party's MLAs, said he is a strong candidate. Singh also hinted that Nakul Nath could be the party's candidate.

"He is a strong candidate from there (Chhindwara) and will definitely contest the elections," he told ANI.

Reacting to reports that Kamal Nath is leaving the Congress, Singh claimed the rumours were spread by the BJP.

""There is nothing like this. All these rumours (of Kamal Nath leaving Congress) have been spread by the BJP. He is our senior leader and he will attend the meeting today regarding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added.

Nakul Nath is the incumbent MP from Chhindwara. He is the only Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Nakul Nath unilaterally declared that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his constituency.

"This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," he had said.

Nakul Nath's announcement triggered the speculation of a rift between his family and the Congress leadership.

Nakul Nath and his father have been camping in Delhi amid rumours that they are talking with the BJP leadership.

Kamal Nath has neither confirmed nor emphatically denied the rumours.

His associates, however, have said he is not leaving the Congress.

The Congress has been trying to mollify the father-son duo. Several of its leaders reminded Kamal Nath that he was called the "third son of India Gandhi", highlighting his closeness with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Jitendra Singh is expected to meet the 66 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to examine their mood and the ground situation in the state amid the rumours, PTI reported.

Kamal Nath has reportedly been upset over being ignored for the coveted Rajya Sabha. A Digvijaya Singh loyalist bagged the nomination from Madhya Pradesh, angering the Kamal Nath family.

They were also being blamed for the party's dismal show in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Kamal Nath's associates recently told the media that they were being insulted by the leadership.