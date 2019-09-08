Kamal Nath meets Sonia; Congress unit to look into MP issues

india

To tackle “indiscipline” in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the party has sent the matter to its troubleshooting unit, a disciplinary committee headed by senior leader AK Antony. The decision was taken after state chief minister Kamal Nath met the party’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday.

“I met Soniaji and she expressed her concern over indiscipline in the party in MP. She has sent the matter to disciplinary committee and any further action will be decided by them. Anyone who has any complaint can now put them before the committee,” Nath told reporters after the meeting at 10 Janpath.

Certain issues in the Congress’s MP unit emerged after state forest minister Umang Singhar alleged that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was interfering in the state government. He also wrote a letter to Gandhi to register his complaint. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia termed these allegations “serious” and said the party’s high command should take them up.

Gandhi’s meeting with Nath came a day after she met with the AICC in-charge for the state, Deepak Babaria. She asked a report from him in the next 10 days.

