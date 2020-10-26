e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kamal Nath violated poll advisory, says Election Commission

Kamal Nath violated poll advisory, says Election Commission

The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he had used the jibe against BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a poll rally a few days ago, drawing an angry reaction from the ruling party.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath during a public meeting ahead of the by-elections, at Sanwer village in Indore.
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath during a public meeting ahead of the by-elections, at Sanwer village in Indore. (PTI)
         

The Election Commission on Monday said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word “item” against a woman BJP candidate and advised the Congress leader not to use such terms in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he had used the jibe against BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a poll rally a few days ago, drawing an angry reaction from the ruling party.

Addressing a poll meeting last week in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

Following a complaint by the state BJP and reference by the National Commission for Women, the EC had served the notice to Kamal Nath.

The Commission on Monday issued orders against the Congress leader.

“ ... the Commission, hereby advises Kamal Nath, ex-chief minister Madhya Pradesh that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct,” the order said.

It said Kamal Nath used the word “item” for a lady and that “this constitutes violation” of advisory issued by the Commission relating to the model code.

tags
top news
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
‘Abductor’ boards train with 3-year-old toddler, turns out to be her father
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
UK judge rejects Nirav Modi’s bail request. It was his sixth
Watch: Mass surrender of over 30 Maoists in Chhattisgarh; cops credit scheme
Watch: Mass surrender of over 30 Maoists in Chhattisgarh; cops credit scheme
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In