Kangana Ranaut wants IPS officer D Roopa suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:08 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has attacked D Roopa Moudgil over her comments on bursting firecrackers on Diwali and called for her suspension, saying police officials like her were a “shame in the name of police force”.

Ranaut’s tweet against the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer comes in the backdrop of a spat between Moudgil and a popular Twitter handle True Indology over the origin of firecrackers and whether they were used in ancient India. This began after the governments in several states imposed a ban on bursting crackers during Diwali.

In a tweet on November 14, the Bengaluru police officer shared her Facebook post stating bursting firecrackers was not part of the Hindu tradition as there was no mention of it in religious scriptures and epics. The statement was contested by True Indology, who in turn “accepted the challenge” and cited texts to prove the point but failed to convince Moudgil.

As the arguments between the two went on, Twitter suspended the True Indology handle. The reason for the account’s suspension was not stated.

“She should be suspended, such cops are a shame in the name of police force #ShameOnYouIPSRoopa we can’t let her get her evil ways #BringBackTrueIndology,” Ranaut said in her tweet. “Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence,” she also tweeted.

Living off on tax money, these cops are answerable for arm twisting commoners, it’s a valid question rather than taking people’s complaints and assisting them, why is @D_Roopa_IPS indulging in time pass trolling that too in working hours threatening and intimidating youngsters. https://t.co/b9O7clFzTe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/BUrVm1Fjz3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Ranaut also came out in the support of True Ideology with the hashtag #BringBackTrueIndology. In a series of tweets, the actor slammed the police officer for being “vengeful” and indulging in the spat during her working hours. “Government appoints people like @D_Roopa_IPS to protect fundamental rights of commoners, but look at her obnoxious ignorance like a sore looser she became so vengeful that if she couldn’t win the arguments with facts she simply got @TIinExile eliminated.Shame on you @D_Roopa_IPS,” the Bollywood actor tweeted.

You are a hero @TIinExile , at times the fight for civilisation feels like a lonely and thankless battle, to see the organised power of the other side can make one disheartened but keep at it, one day you will be a leading voice, my love and blessings #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/Fh3yqbC9Bq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

She also questioned Twitter and its chief executive, Jack Dorsey, over the account’s suspension and sought action against the social media site tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office. “@jack @Twitter @TwitterIndia your bias and Islamist’s propaganda is embarrassing, why did you suspend @TIinExile ? Because he busted fake narratives of our history? Shame on you, waiting for the day when you will be banned in India, hope @PMOIndia takes action against twitter,” she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi too called out Moudgil. “Doesn’t befit IPS officers of the country to be arguing with anonymous Twitter Handles that too during working hours. Make a point, let it go, you aren’t winning anything by arguing on SM!” Singhvi tweeted.