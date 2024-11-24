Kangana Ranaut's ‘demon’ jibe at Uddhav Thackeray after MVA's Maha poll rout

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Sunday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to a ‘daitya’ (satan), saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi was trounced in the Maharashtra assembly elections because it disrespected women. Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray

“I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray. We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (satan)' depending on if they respect women or work for their welfare,” PTI quoted Ranaut as saying in the national capital.



The National Award-winning actor had a showdown with then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2020.



The undivided Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Ranaut's Bandra bungalow.



"He faced the same fate as "daitya. Those who do not respect women can never win. They demolished my home and verbally abused me," the BJP MP from Mandi said.

Ahead of the demolition drive at her bungalow, Kangana Ranaut said she feared the Mumbai Police more than the “movie mafia”, and compared India's financial capital to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.



ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut clarifies she didn't enter politics because BMC demolished her home: ‘Negativity drains me’

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra, winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.



The Congress-led MVA's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

None of the MVA constituents secured the minimum number of seats mandatory to claim the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) could bag just 20 seats, Congress at 16 and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) reduced to 10 seats.



On the assembly election debacle, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said,"We are not disappointed, we are people who fight. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also seen many defeats and victories in his life. We are not sad that we lost or lost power. We will fight against the injustice in Maharashtra."

(With PTI inputs)