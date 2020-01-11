e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / Kannada scholar Chidananda Murthy, campaigner for preserving Hampi monuments, dies at 88

Kannada scholar Chidananda Murthy, campaigner for preserving Hampi monuments, dies at 88

Popularly known as “ChiMu”, he breathed his last at around 3:45 am at a private hospital here, family sources said.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Murthy was recently hospitalised due to breathing problem and was affected by pneumonia.
Murthy was recently hospitalised due to breathing problem and was affected by pneumonia.(Photo: Twitter/ mlrlitfest)
         

Noted Kannada scholar Dr M Chidananda Murthy died at a hospital here early on Saturday.

Popularly known as “ChiMu”, he breathed his last at around 3:45 am at a private hospital here, family sources said.

He was 88.

Murthy was recently hospitalised due to breathing problem and was affected by pneumonia.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains is kept at his city residence for people to pay their last respects, and last rites will be performed on Sunday, sources said.

A vocal Kannada activist through Kannada Shakti Kendra, Murthy also played a key role in a movement that led to Kannada getting classical language status.

He was also vocal against the then state government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanthi.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, among others have condoled Murthy’s death.

Recalling his contribution to Kannada language and protection of monuments at Hampi, Yediyurappa recalled that Murthy had declined his offer as Chief Minister earlier, to become MLC, citing his age.

His last rites will be performed with state hounours, he added.

tags
top news
Demolition of Maradu flats’ two apartment complexes begins amid tight security
Demolition of Maradu flats’ two apartment complexes begins amid tight security
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news