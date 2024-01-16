close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kannada-dominated Maha villages allege neglect in water supply

Kannada-dominated Maha villages allege neglect in water supply

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Jan 16, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A Maharashtra official says the government treats everyone equally and does not discriminate on linguistic or religious grounds

Four more Kannada-populated villages have joined approximately 30 villages in south and east Maharashtra, appealing to the Karnataka government to supply water to them, people aware of the matter said, adding that they have even urged for merger with the southern state to overcome their woes.

Kannada-dominated villages in Maharashtra bordering Karnataka complain of neglect. (ANI)
Kannada-dominated villages in Maharashtra bordering Karnataka complain of neglect. (ANI)

The four villages -- Gugawad, Basaragi, Sindur, and Umarani -- are in Jat taluk of Sangli district in Maharashtra,

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Like in previous years, Kannada-populated villages on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border are facing acute water shortages this year. We receive tanker water only once a week, while other villages in the taluk, with a higher Marathi population, receive daily tanker water. The supplied water is insufficient to meet our needs,” said Appasab Mulla, an elderly resident of Umarani.

In response to the allegations, Jat taluk tehsildar Jeevan Banasode said that he was unaware of the villages receiving water only once a week. He added that water supply to villages in Maharashtra is based on daily requirements and population. “The four villages’ complaint will be looked into. If there are lapses on the part of the administration, we will correct them soon,” the officer said.

Banasode has asked villagers to file a written complaint for redressal of the water problem. He said, “The state treats everyone equally and does not discriminate on linguistic or religious grounds.” He acknowledged the drought conditions in Jat taluk but added that every affected village receives at least a tanker of water daily.

Kallappa Patil, 80, from Umarani village pointed out larger Kannadiga population in Solapur, Ichalkaranji, Sangli, and Kolhapur in south Maharashtra. “As our population is larger than that of Marathis in this part of the state, we are denied our lawful basic facilities,” Patil said.

“The Kannada-populated villages in south Maharashtra remain the same as in the early years of the nation’s independence. Neither the roads, streetlights, schools nor the electric and water supply facilities have been improved. ‘As hundreds of our representations to panchayat members to legislators and MPs were not addressed, we have stooped making efforts. We are now relying on Karnataka, which is our last resort,” he said.

Patil pointed out the disparities in facilities, alleging neglect towards Kannada schools in Maharashtra. He accused the Maharashtra government of attempting to close down Kannada schools by not providing adequate teachers and timely textbooks.

In response to the villagers’ plea, Karnataka Congress minister MB Patil, with the Maharashtra government’s permission, has been supplying water through underground pipelines to border villages for approximately five years. The Karnataka minister, having started the initiative at his own expense from Vijayapur district, addressed the water needs of needy villages in Maharashtra.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Ram Mandir along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On