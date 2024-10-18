The CPI(M) leader and Kannur district panchayat president, PP Divya, was booked on charges of abetment to suicide on Thursday in connection with the death of additional district magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Kannur CPI(M) leader booked for abetting addl DM’s suicide

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has also removed Divya as the president of the Kannur district panchayat.

The Kannur Town police, which had registered a case of unnatural death earlier without naming anyone as accused, on Thursday booked Divya under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment to suicide), which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, said officials.

Praveen Babu, brother of the deceased revenue officer, had lodged an official complaint with the Kannur Town police on Wednesday, demanding action against Divya for allegedly levelling corruption allegations against Babu, which are suspected to have led to his suicide.

Babu, who was recently transferred to his home district of Pathanamthitta, was found dead at his government quarters in Kannur early Tuesday morning. The incident took place a day after a farewell function was hosted in honour of Babu, and during which Divya allegedly indicated that he took a bribe in exchange for granting approval for a petrol pump. The family members of the officer and opposition leaders have alleged that Divya’s remarks drove him to end his life. His friends and former colleagues have also claimed that Babu was an upright officer who had never indulged in corruption, indicating that the allegations against him are fake.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan said on Thursday that Divya should have avoided making the controversial remarks publicly, which are suspected to have drove the officer to suicide.

“His death is extremely unfortunate. The details of the incident are being examined. Divya’s remarks should have been avoided,” said Govindan.

Thousands bid farewell to Naveen Babu

Meanwhile, thousands of people paid tributes to the deceased ADM at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate, and at his home in Malayalapuzha before the mortal remains were consigned to flames.

Babu’s remains were brought to his home district from Kannur on Wednesday and were kept in the mortuary of a private hospital overnight. It was brought to the district collectorate around 10am on Thursday where revenue minister K Rajan, health minister Veena George and deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar were among those who paid their tributes. George and Rajan were also present for the entire duration of Babu’s funeral rites at his home.

Former Pathanamthitta district collector Divya P Iyer also paid homage to the officer with whom she has worked closely for years.

“We worked together as a family. I cannot believe the allegations against him. He worked selflessly. He was a humble person. I cannot comment any further about it as I am a government official. It was really unfortunate. I cannot say anything more than that,” she told reporters.

Iyer said that Babu was a person who could never hurt or harm anyone in any manner.

“He was very happy when he came to tell me that he got promoted as the deputy collector of Kasaragod... Took a photo with me and left. That is the last time I saw him in person. So, it is unbearable to see him like this now,” she said.

PB Nooh, another IAS officer and former collector of Pathanamthitta, remembered Babu as a gentle person who interacted with people without bureaucratic restrictions.

“It is unbearable that a person who was always smiling, who never complained about anything, and got along easily with anyone, is finally saying goodbye like this. He deserved a better send-off after more than 30 years of service,” Nooh said.